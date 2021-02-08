FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Modernize any room with Rivet’s Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan: $96 (Save $39)

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
$39 off $96

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for $95.82 shipped. That’s $39 off what it’s been averaging there and is the lowest price we can find right now. Adding this matte-black metal ceiling fan to your space is a great way to not only cool it, but also modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 52- by 53- by 16-inches and a total of four blades that aim to circulate air with ease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Bypass the modern aesthetic offered by the ceiling fan above in favor of a lower price tag. For $53, you’ll be able to grab Prominence Home’s 42-inch Ceiling Fan instead. It’s powerful enough to make a noticeable difference in up to 350-square-foot rooms. This Amazon best-seller features an average 4.6/5 star rating from more than 3,200 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why fully illuminate your garage or workshop? We just spotted two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each. This offer shaves 33% off while also delivering a new Amazon low. These are powered by a traditional light bulb socket, ensuring installation will be a cinch for anyone to tackle.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

This matte-black metal ceiling fan boasts a modern look that is sure to enhance your living spaces. The 4 matte-black metal blades extend from the curved metal housing, promising to cool any space in classic style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $4...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with...
Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger se...
Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth...
The most anticipated cookbooks of 2021
Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench can...
Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all-tim...
Get up to 15% off your next Uber Eats order with this A...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Banish darkness with two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each (Save 33%, New low)

$40 Learn More
50% off

This pull-down faucet will refresh your kitchen, now $40 at Amazon (Save 50%)

$40 Learn More
50% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEAM kits up to 50% off with deals from $28 at Amazon

From $28 Learn More
New all-time low

Apple’s Leather MagSafe Sleeve and Duo Charger see first price cuts from $119.50

$119.50 Learn More

All-new 7,000-lumen Optoma laser projector has short-throw lens that creates 300-inch display

Learn More
45% off

Track 13 body metrics automatically with this Bluetooth smart scale at $16.50 (45% off)

$16.50 Learn More
Save $60

Save up to $60 on Lenovo touchscreen Chromebooks starting at $229

From $229 Learn More
40% off

Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance

+ extra 40% off Learn More