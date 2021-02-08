Modernize any room with Rivet’s Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan: $96 (Save $39)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for $95.82 shipped. That’s $39 off what it’s been averaging there and is the lowest price we can find right now. Adding this matte-black metal ceiling fan to your space is a great way to not only cool it, but also modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 52- by 53- by 16-inches and a total of four blades that aim to circulate air with ease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Bypass the modern aesthetic offered by the ceiling fan above in favor of a lower price tag. For $53, you’ll be able to grab Prominence Home’s 42-inch Ceiling Fan instead. It’s powerful enough to make a noticeable difference in up to 350-square-foot rooms. This Amazon best-seller features an average 4.6/5 star rating from more than 3,200 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why fully illuminate your garage or workshop? We just spotted two 9,000-lumen LED garage lights at $20 each. This offer shaves 33% off while also delivering a new Amazon low. These are powered by a traditional light bulb socket, ensuring installation will be a cinch for anyone to tackle.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

This matte-black metal ceiling fan boasts a modern look that is sure to enhance your living spaces. The 4 matte-black metal blades extend from the curved metal housing, promising to cool any space in classic style.

