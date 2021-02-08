FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express clearance event offers extra 50% off already-reduced styles with deals from $15

-
FashionExpress
50% off From $15

Express offers an extra 50% off clearance for up to 70% off total markdowns. Discount is applied at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, coats, dress shirts, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, a standout from this event is the Slim Dark Wash Luxe Jeans that are currently marked down to $35. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $88. These jeans feature a dark wash that’s versatile to pair with almost any shirt and the hem is slightly tapered, which is on-trend for this season. The hem can easily be rolled to show off your shoes and the denim is infused with stretch for added comfort. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20.

