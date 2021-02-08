Mountain Hardwear takes 30% off past-season styles from $21: Jackets, vests, more

Mountain Hardwear is currently offering 30% off past-season styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, accessories, and more. Elevated Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Ghost Whisperer 2 Vest that’s currently marked down to $157 and originally was priced at $225. This vest is great for layering and it’s lightweight making it perfect for transitioning into seasons. It’s also water-resistant, features zippered pockets, and has down insulation to help keep you warm. Plus, you can dress it up or down seamlessly with workout or casual wear. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Mountain Hardwear and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

