Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle with auto cleaning dock now $50 off + more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor with Automatic Clean and Charge Station for $149.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the regular $200 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is a 5-blade system with “ultra-thin ARC foil that follows facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave.” The 2-in-1 shaver/trimmer sports a wet/dry design with a 10-stage LCD battery indicator and an included dock that will clean, charge, and dry the shaver for you. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

However, if you’re not interested in the cleaning and charging dock, you can score Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for $99.99 shipped at Amazon right now. That’s also $50 in savings, the lowest we can find, a great option for an upgrade. The specs and feature set here are the same, just without the included dock. Also rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. 

For something even more affordable, check out the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. It sells for $35 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 35,000 customers. It might not be as hardcore as today’s lead deals, nor will it include a cleaning dock, but it will also get the job done for a fraction of the price. 

For more personal care items, head over to our home and fashion deal hubs

More on the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor:

  • Sharp men’s shaver blades: Panasonic Arc5 men’s electric shaver with five ultra-sharp precision honed 30° Nanotech blades and ultra-thin Arc foil follow facial contours for a quick, close and comfortable shave
  • Wet/Dry electric shaver and trimmer 2 in 1: Built-in pop up trimmer details mustaches, beards and sideburns; Wet/dry waterproof shaver allows for convenient shaving in or out of the shower
  • Multi Flex pivoting head: Panasonic flexible pivoting electric shaver head glides effortlessly to trace the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw; Built-in shaving sensor monitors differences in beard density and automatically adjusts cutting power for exceptional comfort

