Nautica Winter Clearance takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles: Outerwear, pullovers, more

Nautica Winter Clearance offers up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on outerwear, sweaters, polos, t-shirts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the J-Class Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $25. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $80. Layering the pullover is simple due to its sleek design and will look nice with either a vest or jacket. I also really enjoy the contrasting collar and logo. It’s available in six color options and rated 4.6/5 stars with over 130 reviews from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20.

