Nike’s new markdowns are Live! Score deals from $12: Flyknit, Air Max, more

40% off From $12

Nike takes up to 40% off its new markdowns including popular running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike+ Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your workouts this spring with the React Infinity Run Flyknit. You can currently find them marked down to just $98 and originally they were priced at $160. These shoes are cushioned, curved for flexibility, and great for running, walking, or training alike. This style is also available in a wide array of color options and the material is breathable for added comfort. They’re also lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down and you can wear them on the road or treadmill. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

