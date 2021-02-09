Pyle’s in-wall stereo amplifier has up to 100W of speaker power + Bluetooth, more at $35.50

Adorama is offering the Pyle In-wall Bluetooth Stereo Amplifier for $35.49 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $43 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This in-wall amplifier can provide up to 100W peak and 40W RMS of power to speakers that you hook up when wiring it. There are multiple input methods as well, including both a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth. The built-in USB port is designed to charge your phone, though it only delivers 1A of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of the in-wall design of today’s lead deal, check out this tabletop amplifier that we found at Amazon. It maxes out at 20W RMS, making it around 50% of the power of today’s lead deal. You’re also only getting RCA inputs, negating the Bluetooth connectivity featured above. But, at $25, it’s a great deal for those on a tighter budget.

For on-the-go audio, be sure to give our latest post about Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers a look. Right now they start as low as $130 and you’ll find all-time best prices that we’ve tracked here. There are a few different options available in this sale, so be sure to give them all a look.

More about Pyle’s In-wall Amplifier:

EASY TO INSTALL: Install the wall amplifier system on any wall in the home or office to unlock versatile sound configuration that is easily accessible. Note minor fitting adjustments may be necessary for mounting the wall plate amplifier receiver in certain wall installation applications

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY: Built in Bluetooth allows you to stream music to a connected intercom or speaker system hassle free. Compatible with all of today’s latest smart devices & a wireless range of 30+ feet

MICROPHONE PAGING & SPEAKER CONTROL: This wall plate receiver adds convenient microphone paging ability along with simple source audio control

HARD WIRE CONNECTIONS: The wall amplifier system can be optionally hard wire powered with an Aux (3.5mm) audio jack for connecting and streaming audio from external devices. The rear panel speaker terminal block allows you to connect the receiver to a pair of speakers

UPDATED FEATURES: Enjoy features with the in wall bluetooth receiver, like rotary control volume adjustment, 1/4” mic input, and a USB port for device charging

