Timbuk2’s premium leather Cask Backpack hits $65.50, more from $12 (Up to 53% off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack for $65.41 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you prefer the look of tighter backpacks. This high-end Timbuk2 offering strikes the right chords with a clean and sophisticated look that’s headlined by “premium leather and waxed canvas.” Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and most iPad models. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bag deals priced as low as $12.
More bag deals:
- AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack: $20 (Reg. $28)
- AmazonBasics Everday Backpack: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fossil Leather Backpack: $209 (Reg. $298)
- Timbuk2 Dave Ortiz Paper Lunch Bag: $24 (Reg. $29)
- Timbuk2 Lug Launch Pack: $70 (Reg. $120)
- Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack: $62 (Reg. $90)
- Osprey Packs Meridian Wheeled Luggage: $244 (Reg. $330)
Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack features:
- A zip-top pack with premium leather and Waxed canvas
- Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
- Laptop pocket fits 15 inch MacBook and iPad
- Genuine leather binding and trim
