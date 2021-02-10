FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2’s premium leather Cask Backpack hits $65.50, more from $12 (Up to 53% off)

-
AmazonFossilTimbuk2AmazonBasicsOsprey
53% off From $12

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack for $65.41 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you prefer the look of tighter backpacks. This high-end Timbuk2 offering strikes the right chords with a clean and sophisticated look that’s headlined by “premium leather and waxed canvas.” Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and most iPad models. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bag deals priced as low as $12.

More bag deals:

While you’re at it, why not fill your new bag with a few of the Apple accessory discounts we spotted earlier? There you’ll find Thunderbolt cables, camera adapters, and even Apple’s space gray Magic Trackpad 2. Pricing starts at $16, ensuring there’s something for nearly every budget.

Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack features:

  • A zip-top pack with premium leather and Waxed canvas
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Laptop pocket fits 15 inch MacBook and iPad
  • Genuine leather binding and trim

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fossil

Timbuk2 AmazonBasics Osprey

About the Author

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago&...
Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% o...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assista...
Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug expands your HomeKi...
Dyson delivers ‘strongest suction’ with Bal...
Amazon offers Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Pants f...
Logitech’s Chrome OS/Android Multi-Device Keyboar...
Save up to 32% on SanDisk 1TB microSDXC cards starting ...
Show More Comments

Related

$67 off

Amazon slashes Lenovo, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags as low as $12 (Up to $67 off)

From $12 Learn More
48% off

Make 2021 travels a cinch with Osprey’s Packing Cube Set at $27.50 (28% off), more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. up to $17

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago’s AW5 cases from $13

From $13 Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

Learn More
25% off

Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% off, now $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
Orig. $120

This WORX 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a yardwork must-have at $38 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

$38 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $45

Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $45)

$20 Learn More