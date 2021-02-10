Timbuk2’s premium leather Cask Backpack hits $65.50, more from $12 (Up to 53% off)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack for $65.41 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you prefer the look of tighter backpacks. This high-end Timbuk2 offering strikes the right chords with a clean and sophisticated look that’s headlined by “premium leather and waxed canvas.” Inside you’ll find room for any modern MacBook and most iPad models. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bag deals priced as low as $12.

More bag deals:

While you’re at it, why not fill your new bag with a few of the Apple accessory discounts we spotted earlier? There you’ll find Thunderbolt cables, camera adapters, and even Apple’s space gray Magic Trackpad 2. Pricing starts at $16, ensuring there’s something for nearly every budget.

Timbuk2 Cask Laptop Backpack features:

A zip-top pack with premium leather and Waxed canvas

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Laptop pocket fits 15 inch MacBook and iPad

Genuine leather binding and trim

