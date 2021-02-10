Apple accessory sale: iOS Camera Adapter $24, Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2 $136.50, more

Amazon is offering the Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter for $24.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon offer yet. If you want to offload camera photos to an iPhone or Lightning-equipped iPad, this adapter is worth having. You’ll be able to transfer JPEG, RAW, and video files in an officially supported way. This is perfect for anyone who wields a dedicated camera and wants to edit photos using their favorite iOS apps. Continue reading to find several more Apple accessory deals priced from $16.

More Apple accessory deals:

Oh, and don’t forget to peek at our Apple guide to find other offers you may be interested in. Today we’ve already spotted $275 off Apple’s 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR, the latest iMacs priced from $1,100, and the list goes on. Don’t take my word for it, find all the discounts right here.

Apple Lightning to USB Camera Adapter features:

With the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, it’s easy to download photos and videos from your digital camera to your iPad or iPhone with Lightning support so you can view them on the gorgeous Retina display and share them with family and friends. After you connect the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, your iPad or iPhone automatically opens the Photos app, which lets you choose which photos and videos to import, then organizes them into albums. When you sync iPad or iPhone to your PC or Mac, the photos and videos on your iPad or iPhone are added to your computer’s photo library. The Lightning to USB Camera Adapter supports standard photo formats, including JPEG and RAW, along with SD and HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4. Requires iOS 9.2 or later.

