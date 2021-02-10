Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench to you for $177 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 44-inch Mid-Century Modern Bench for $177 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon offer that’s only been beaten twice before. This standout furniture piece aims to simplify coming and going by making it easier to put on or take off shoes. It’s comprised of “solid pine wood for a sturdy frame” and materials used have been “responsibly harvested.” A mid-century modern appearance sets out to uplift the look of nearly any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab this lift-top coffee table at $126. While it’s not a bench, it could prove to be a more compelling piece of furniture worth adding to your space given its lift-top design. This paves the way not only for hidden storage, but also allows you to work more comfortably from the couch.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan has fallen even further. Right now you can pick it up for $86. This deal delivers $49 of savings, making now an excellent time to strike. A built-in LED paves the way for you to upgrade to a ceiling fan without forfeiting a light source.

Walker Edison 44-inch Bench features:

Solid pine wood for a sturdy frame

Responsibly harvested materials

1 slatted door for a global look

1 fixed shelf for your storage needs

Use in an entryway, mudroom, living room, or home office

