FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench to you for $177 (Reg. $210)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Reg. $210 $177

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 44-inch Mid-Century Modern Bench for $177 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon offer that’s only been beaten twice before. This standout furniture piece aims to simplify coming and going by making it easier to put on or take off shoes. It’s comprised of “solid pine wood for a sturdy frame” and materials used have been “responsibly harvested.” A mid-century modern appearance sets out to uplift the look of nearly any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could grab this lift-top coffee table at $126. While it’s not a bench, it could prove to be a more compelling piece of furniture worth adding to your space given its lift-top design. This paves the way not only for hidden storage, but also allows you to work more comfortably from the couch.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Amazon’s Rivet Straight-Blade Ceiling Fan has fallen even further. Right now you can pick it up for $86. This deal delivers $49 of savings, making now an excellent time to strike. A built-in LED paves the way for you to upgrade to a ceiling fan without forfeiting a light source.

Walker Edison 44-inch Bench features:

  • Solid pine wood for a sturdy frame
  • Responsibly harvested materials
  • 1 slatted door for a global look
  • 1 fixed shelf for your storage needs
  • Use in an entryway, mudroom, living room, or home office

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago&...
Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% o...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assista...
Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $2...
Timbuk2’s premium leather Cask Backpack hits $65....
Wemo’s latest Mini Smart Plug expands your HomeKi...
Dyson delivers ‘strongest suction’ with Bal...
Tenergy’s Renair HEPA Air Purifier with night lig...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Sony launches new ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale with over 250 PlayStation games up to 75% off

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. up to $17

Add some retro gaming vibes to your AirPods with elago’s AW5 cases from $13

From $13 Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 40V cordless lawn mower with two batteries for $150.50, more

Learn More
25% off

Amazon’s in-house AA/AAA Battery Charger is 25% off, now $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
Orig. $120

This WORX 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum is a yardwork must-have at $38 (Refurb, Orig. $120)

$38 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $230 (Save $50)

$230 Learn More
Reg. $45

Add a touchscreen air fryer to your arsenal for just $20 shipped (Today only, Reg. $45)

$20 Learn More
$100 off

LG’s 43-inch 4K monitor can split four inputs into individual displays + has USB-C 60W PD at $500

$500 Learn More