Rid your phone of germs with these PhoneSoap UV cleaners from $40 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 50% off PhoneSoap UV sanitizers. You can score the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Charger for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model currently fetches between $62 and $80 at Amazon depending on the color and is now at the lowest price we can find. PhoneSoap 3 features a pair of “scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs” that kill up to 99.99% of all bacteria and germs from your device (or anything else you can fit in there including “pacifiers, smart watches, headphones, keys” and more). Compatible with iPhones and Galaxy devices (among others), it also sports USB and USB-C ports so you can charge your phone at the same time. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More deals and details below.

If the PhoneSoap unit above is overkill for your needs, this 100-pack of ALIBEISS Screen Wipes will help to keep your device clean for $8.50 Prime shipped. They carry solid ratings from over 3,700 Amazon customers, just don’t expect them to kill as many germs and bacteria as the UV light-laden solution above.

Head over to Woot to check out some of the other PhoneSoap models on sale today. You’ll find the Pro edition as well as the Home model that’s large enough to fit an iPad Pro and is compatible with a wide range of other bacteria magnets. Then head over to our Apple guide where you’ll find big-time deals on just about every product it sells including iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBooks, and more.

More on PhoneSoap 3:

THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER. This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging. PhoneSoap’s powerful UV-C light is totally safe for electronics. While killing 99.99% of germs, UV-C light can get to the microorganisms that hide in crevices where even cleaning wipes can’t reach.

