Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Square point-of-sale products. One standout is the Square Reader for contactless and chip at $33.32 shipped. Regularly $50, it usually sells for closer to $42 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Ideal for small business owners, this POS system accepts EMV chip cards, contactless NFC cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay “from anywhere.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet over Bluetooth to take payments on-the-go or at the counter with “no long-term commitments, contracts, or monthly fees.” It also comes with access to the Square Point of Sale app “to manage items, inventory, reporting, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below from under $8.

Now, you can save significantly with the Square Reader for magstripe (Lightning Connector) at $7.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is limited to a Lightning connection as well as “Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express,” but it will help to get the job done at a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. Just be aware that it’s not quite as universal in terms of the payments it accepts and does require the aforementioned physical connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Square Gold Box sale at Amazon if you’re in need of a more robust option. The higher-end systems are also on sale with as much as $159 in savings. But if you’re business is need of some Apple gear to run the Square on, we have plenty of notable iPad and Mac deals live in your constantly-updated Apple hub as well.

More on the Square Reader:

Accept EMV chip cards, contactless NFC cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay from anywhere.

Pay just 2.6% + $0.10 for every tap, dip, or swipe. No long-term commitments or contracts, no monthly fees.

Connect wirelessly to your phone or tablet with Bluetooth LE to take payments on the go or at your counter.

Use with the Square Point of Sale app to manage items, inventory, reporting, and more—all in one free app.

Get funds in your bank account in one to two business days, or spend the money you earn instantly with Square Card.

