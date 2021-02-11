FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSquare
33% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off Square point-of-sale products. One standout is the Square Reader for contactless and chip at $33.32 shipped. Regularly $50, it usually sells for closer to $42 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in nearly a year. Ideal for small business owners, this POS system accepts EMV chip cards, contactless NFC cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay “from anywhere.” It connects wirelessly to your phone or tablet over Bluetooth to take payments on-the-go or at the counter with “no long-term commitments, contracts, or monthly fees.” It also comes with access to the Square Point of Sale app “to manage items, inventory, reporting, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below from under $8

Now, you can save significantly with the Square Reader for magstripe (Lightning Connector) at $7.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one is limited to a Lightning connection as well as “Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express,” but it will help to get the job done at a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. Just be aware that it’s not quite as universal in terms of the payments it accepts and does require the aforementioned physical connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Square Gold Box sale at Amazon if you’re in need of a more robust option. The higher-end systems are also on sale with as much as $159 in savings. But if you’re business is need of some Apple gear to run the Square on, we have plenty of notable iPad and Mac deals live in your constantly-updated Apple hub as well. 

More on the Square Reader:

  • Accept EMV chip cards, contactless NFC cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay from anywhere.
  • Pay just 2.6% + $0.10 for every tap, dip, or swipe. No long-term commitments or contracts, no monthly fees.
  • Connect wirelessly to your phone or tablet with Bluetooth LE to take payments on the go or at your counter.
  • Use with the Square Point of Sale app to manage items, inventory, reporting, and more—all in one free app.
  • Get funds in your bank account in one to two business days, or spend the money you earn instantly with Square Card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Square

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178,...
Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NV...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at...
Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming moni...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
GOOLOO’s portable 1200A jump starter is a must fo...
Show More Comments

Related

From $10

Adorama discounts M1 MacBook Air 512GB to $1,190 and much more

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
38% off

Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178, more from $37

From $37 Learn More
60% off

TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 25% off clearance

+ extra 25% off Learn More
Reg. $170+

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD today for $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $13

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

$8.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, Venus refills, more up to 30% off

From $7.50 Learn More