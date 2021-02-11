These Walker Edison and Sauder TV stands are priced from $99 (Up to $86 off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern 58-inch TV Stand for $244.05 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to dress up the place your TV resides, this stand is worth a look. It offers a regal appearance that’s ready to class-up almost any space. Cable management holes are already in place, making it a cinch to run power and HDMI cords throughout. This unit is sturdy enough to support up to 250-pounds and is made with 65-inch televisions in mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another TV stand discount priced at $99.

We’ve also spotted the Sauder North Avenue TV Stand for $98.78 shipped at Amazon. That’s $21 off and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you need something a bit smaller than the deal above, this offering is ready for 32-inch televisions. This makes it a solid choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, and more. Adjustable shelving that’s ready to uphold set-top boxes, consoles, and the like can be found behind its tempered-glass doors. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a comfortable place to sit while catching up on your favorite show? If so, we’ve got a fresh deal on Zinus’ Benton Loveseat. It’s fallen from $375 and is now available for $299. This price includes shipping, helping reduce the effort needed to get it to your home. It features a tufted design that’s ready to add mid-century charm wherever you end up placing it.

Walker Edison Modern 58-inch TV Stand features:

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

Dimensions: 27.75″ H x 58″ L x 15″ W

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

