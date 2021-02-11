FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These Walker Edison and Sauder TV stands are priced from $99 (Up to $86 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker EdisonSauder
$86 off From $99

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Modern 58-inch TV Stand for $244.05 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to dress up the place your TV resides, this stand is worth a look. It offers a regal appearance that’s ready to class-up almost any space. Cable management holes are already in place, making it a cinch to run power and HDMI cords throughout. This unit is sturdy enough to support up to 250-pounds and is made with 65-inch televisions in mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another TV stand discount priced at $99.

We’ve also spotted the Sauder North Avenue TV Stand for $98.78 shipped at Amazon. That’s $21 off and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you need something a bit smaller than the deal above, this offering is ready for 32-inch televisions. This makes it a solid choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, and more. Adjustable shelving that’s ready to uphold set-top boxes, consoles, and the like can be found behind its tempered-glass doors. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a comfortable place to sit while catching up on your favorite show? If so, we’ve got a fresh deal on Zinus’ Benton Loveseat. It’s fallen from $375 and is now available for $299. This price includes shipping, helping reduce the effort needed to get it to your home. It features a tufted design that’s ready to add mid-century charm wherever you end up placing it.

Walker Edison Modern 58-inch TV Stand features:

  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.
  • Dimensions: 27.75″ H x 58″ L x 15″ W

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison Sauder

About the Author

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest ...
Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s...
Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be your...
This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones...
Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers,...
Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs...
Today’s Amazon watch deals start at $33: Fossil, ...
Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale has 18V too...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $53

Walker Edison’s Hollin Coffee Table drops to $197, more from $126 (Up to $53 off)

From $126 Learn More
Save 28%

Apple AirPods Pro sees Amazon discount to $180, latest AirPods at $110

From $110 Learn More
50% off

Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Hades, Immortals Fenyx Rising, more

From $3 Learn More
$80 off

Get the most of a small area with Walker Edison’s Drop-Leaf Counter/Table: $180.50 (Save $80)

$180.50 Learn More
Reg. $35

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases can be yours from $27 (Save 23%)

$27 Learn More
40% off

This Bluetooth adapter lets you use wireless headphones on Nintendo Switch for just $15

$15 Learn More
20% off

Amazon Basics sale from $5: Water bottles, Qi chargers, kitchenware, more up to 20% off

From $5 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, LED bulbs, lamps, more from $16

From $16 Learn More