Amazon will ship Zinus’ Benton Loveseat to your door for $299 (Reg. $375)

Reg. $375 $299

Amazon is offering the Zinus Benton Loveseat for $299 shipped. That’s $76 off the typical rate there and goes toe-to-toe with the best pricing we’ve tracked since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This tufted loveseat spans 53-inches and aims to add some mid-century charm to your space. Its frame is said to be strong and foam cushioning throughout aims to keep you comfortable. Buyers are bound to love its tool-free assembly, allowing it to be unpackaged and set up in “less than 20-minutes.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab Rivet’s Diamond-Cut Concrete Lamp. It’s on sale for under $51 right now, alongside yet another lamp deal. Swing by yesterday’s roundup to discover up to $20 in savings. Both options there boast unique styling that is bound to elevate the look of a home, office, and more.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern Bench has fallen to $177. Truth be told, I really dig the look of this unit. Not only does its appearance stand out, but functionality as well. It provides storage, seating, and is comprised of materials that have been “responsibly harvested.” Learn more and see it for yourself in yesterday’s post.

Zinus Benton Loveseat features:

  • The perfect resting place for you and your perfectly coordinated throw pillows, this 53 inch grid tufted loveseat grabs attention and adds mid-century charm to your small rooms or apartment
  • A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable
  • All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes

