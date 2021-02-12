FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas President’s Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide including UltraBoosts, Superstar, more

adidas is currently offering 25% off sitewide with promo code 25SALE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Get running this spring with the popular UltraBoost 20 Shoes. This on-trend style is highly-functional with lightweight, flexible material to help you go even further. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort and you can find it in several color options. These shoes are currently marked down to $95 and originally was priced at $180. With over 9,000 positive reviews, the Ultraboost 20 shoes are currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

