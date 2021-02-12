Amazon’s best-selling dual charger works with Xbox One, Series X|S, and Elite controllers at $17

BEBONCOOL (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Xbox One/Series X|S Batteries and Chargers for $16.82 Prime shipped. Down from its $20 list price, today’s deal is a match for the second-best discount that we’ve seen and is the lowest available. These batteries are compatible with just about every recent Xbox controller, including the standard One, Elite, and Series X|S models that were just recently released. You’ll find up to 25-hours of usage here before it’s time to plug back in, and the included dual-bank charger ensures you’re always ready-to-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While today’s lead deal is among the best pricing we’ve seen for an Xbox controller charger, you could get a similar result for a bit less. A 36-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries can be picked up for under $10 and Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no rechargability here, so do keep that in mind. However, with 36 batteries, or 18 pairs, this will keep you in the game for weeks (or months) to come.

Speaking of Xbox controllers, did you see the most recent Pulse Red model? It’s built on the latest Series X|S design and offers a beautiful aesthetic. It’s simple, with a red front and combo red/white back, but that’s what makes it stand-out in your controller lineup.

More about BEBONCOOL’s Xbox Controller Charger:

3 Charging Ports: The battery charger for Xbox one batteries have 3 battery charging modes, support Type-C, Micro-USB, and adapter charging, giving 3 optional battery charging choices for Xbox one gamers

