FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s best-selling dual charger works with Xbox One, Series X|S, and Elite controllers at $17

-
AmazonApps GamesBEBONCOOL
15% off $17

BEBONCOOL (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Xbox One/Series X|S Batteries and Chargers for $16.82 Prime shipped. Down from its $20 list price, today’s deal is a match for the second-best discount that we’ve seen and is the lowest available. These batteries are compatible with just about every recent Xbox controller, including the standard One, Elite, and Series X|S models that were just recently released. You’ll find up to 25-hours of usage here before it’s time to plug back in, and the included dual-bank charger ensures you’re always ready-to-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

While today’s lead deal is among the best pricing we’ve seen for an Xbox controller charger, you could get a similar result for a bit less. A 36-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries can be picked up for under $10 and Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. There’s no rechargability here, so do keep that in mind. However, with 36 batteries, or 18 pairs, this will keep you in the game for weeks (or months) to come.

Speaking of Xbox controllers, did you see the most recent Pulse Red model? It’s built on the latest Series X|S design and offers a beautiful aesthetic. It’s simple, with a red front and combo red/white back, but that’s what makes it stand-out in your controller lineup.

More about BEBONCOOL’s Xbox Controller Charger:

3 Charging Ports: The battery charger for Xbox one batteries have 3 battery charging modes, support Type-C, Micro-USB, and adapter charging, giving 3 optional battery charging choices for Xbox one gamers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

BEBONCOOL

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit...
All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Blo...
SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB USB-A/Type-C Flash Dri...
Mobvoi President’s Day deals take up to $75 off T...
Steam Lunar New Year sale now live with thousands of PC...
Treat yourself to a king-sized Zinus wood and metal bed...
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch sports a 7-day b...
Score four highly-rated cast iron skillets for $54 ship...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 8-foot Electric Pole Saw $161, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack solar outdoor LED lights under $4 each, more

Learn More

New OtterBox mobile gaming accessories aim to elevate streaming, Apple Arcade, more

Learn More
Review

This mouse changed me: Glorious Model O Wireless follow-up review [Video]

Learn More
20% off

Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit at $20.50 (20% off)

$20.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Bloons, NBA 2K20, Affinity Photo, more

FREE+ Learn More
Embrace USB-C

SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB USB-A/Type-C Flash Drive falls to $60 at Amazon

$60 Learn More