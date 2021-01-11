Today we are getting our first look at the new Pulse Red Xbox Controllers. After introducing the latest-edition wireless gamepad alongside the release of Xbox Series X/S in carbon black, robot white, and shock blue, Microsoft is expanding the lineup today with the new Pulse Red variant. With custom mapping, the new Share button, and the striking red colorway, this model sports the same enhancements the initial colorways carry and is set for release starting next month. Head below for more details.

New Pulse Red Xbox Controllers:

Much like the Shock Blue edition, the new Pulse Red Xbox Controllers boast matte black triggers, and bumpers as well as a hybrid D-pad that can “reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs.” The textured dot pattern throughout is designed to keep your gaming fingers locked and loaded while Microsoft’s “Dynamic Latency Input” is in place for “a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action.”

Alongside the “vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase,” the Pulse Red Xbox Controllers also support custom-mapped buttons, including the new Share control, via the the Xbox Accessories app:

Set the Share button to capture screenshots, start/stop recording, or even to record what just happened, then share your best, worst or funniest moments with friends and followers right from the console dashboard or your Android phone.

Speaking of which, along with compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One via its built-in Xbox Wireless radio, the new Pulse Red edition is alas ready for Windows 10 machines and Android devices with “Bluetooth Low Energy for remote play from your console or cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the go.”

On top of that, you can expect the usual 3.5mm stereo headset jack, a USB-C charging port, and a 14-day trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (select markets only).

The new Pulse Red Xbox Controllers carry a $64.99 MSRP and will go on sale starting February 9, 2021.

9to5Toys‘ Take:

While there’s nothing particularly new about the new Pulse Red Xbox Controllers, outside of the colorway of course, it is nice to see Microsoft fill out the latest-generation lineup with a new option. We are likely going to be seeing the collection expand throughout the year, and it looks like the slight $5 up-charge on the brighter colorways is a trend that will continue. The Carbon Black and Robot White editions carry a $60 MSRP, unlike the blue and, now, red model at $65. But we are already seeing the first three designs on sale, and expect to see each of the new colors follow suit some time in the first few months post-release.

