Plan an outdoor adventure with Coleman’s 4-Person Sundome Tent, now $80 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in months. This tent is made to accommodate up to four campers and aims to provide an abundance of fresh air thanks a built-in ground vent. Two windows take things even further while also providing you with a couple of different viewpoints. Coleman touts this tent as having a weatherproof design that’s able to keep water from getting in. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab Favorland’s Adult Sleeping Bag at $17. It only weighs two pounds and is large enough for adults and kids alike. Measurements work out to 82.7- by 29.5-inches. Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

If you tend to camp at parks with paved paths, you’ll probably get a lot of enjoyment out of the deal we spotted on Razor’s 250W Electric Scooter. I bought a couple of similar units this year and have had a blast cruising around town. Right now you can grab this scooter for $384.50, an offer that takes $86 off while also delivering the lowest Amazon price yet.

Coleman 4-Person Sundome Tent features:

Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection

Strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds

Large windows and ground vent for enhanced airflow

E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside

