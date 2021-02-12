New Amazon low greets Razor’s 250W Electric Scooter, now $384.50 (Reg. $470)

Amazon is offering the Razor C25 G1 Electric Scooter for $384.41 shipped. That’s $86 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $70. This electric scooter is powered by 250-watt brushless motor that can propel riders at up to 15.5 MPH. Its 36-volt lithium-ion battery wields enough capacity to transport owners up to 18-miles on a single charge. A built-in headlight and brake-activated taillight increase visibility for you and others on the road. When not in use it can be folded down to make it easier to store and carry. Ratings are still rolling in, but Razor scooters are reputable.

If you don’t need 18-miles of range, consider Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter at $248. It too can drive at up to 15.5 MPH speeds, but buyers should bear in mind that going this route will result in range downgrade of 9- to 12-miles. This unit is actually Amazon’s best-selling electric scooter and more than 3,650 shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

Oh, and don’t forget about the deal we spotted on Swagtron’s Swagger 5 Electric Scooter. Right now you can pick it up for $260 on Amazon, an offer that shaves $90 off. Riders can reach up to 18 MPH speeds with this unit, but range tops out at 12-miles.

Razor C25 G1 Electric Scooter features:

Powered by a 250-watt, kick-to-start, variable-speed, brushless, hub-driven motor that delivers speeds of up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h)

UL certified rechargeable 36V lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 18 miles (29 km) range on a single charge

Featuring three modes to choose from – Pedestrian Mode, Cruising Mode, and Sport Mode – allowing the rider to set the preferred top speed

