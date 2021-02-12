FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off top brands: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash Sale takes extra 25% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Sperry, Merrell, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sperry Watertown Suede Lace-Up Boots that are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $160. This style is waterproof and features a rigid outsole to help promote all-day traction. This style is very on-trend and versatile to pair with jeans or khaki pants alike. It also features traction cushioned to promote all-day comfort as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

