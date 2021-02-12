FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SKILSAW’s 12-inch worm drive miter saw is down to $499 ($150 off), more from $9.50

-
Amazon is offering the SKILSAW 12-inch Worm Drive Dual-Bevel Sliding Miter Saw for $499 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This miter saw utilizes a worm drive motor that delivers “relentless power and durability.” It’s also the “lightest-in-class” with the top handle making this saw super simple to move around the job site. There’s a LED shadow light that allows you to cut with great accuracy, and the dual-bevel feature ensures that it can tilt and slide both left and right for exact cuts. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More tool deals:

Don’t forget that Home Depot is currently taking up to 45% off various RYOBI tools. This is my go-to brand for 18V products and they’ve never let me down. I own several RYOBI tools and highly recommend them, with the $249 combo kit on sale today being a great way to enter into the ONE+ ecosystem.

More about the SKILSAW 12-inch Miter Saw:

  • Worm drive delivers the relentless power and trusted durability needed to get the job done on any jobsite
  • Lightest-in-class construction and convenient top handle makes transportation easy
  • Led shadow light provides high precision cuts with greater accuracy than lasers

