Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is marking down a selection of tool combo kits from top brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more by as much as 45%. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining here is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit at $249. Down from $449, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer matching the all-time low. This 3-tool kit will certainly upgrade the DIY capabilities of your setup with the ability to leverage its impact driver, reciprocating saw, and angle grinder for various projects. A pair of batteries can be interchanged without the whole system, and there’s also a carrying case to complete the package here. Over 520 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to hit up the entire sale today at Home Depot for even more price cuts. With up to 45% in savings to be had, now is the perfect time to refresh your weekend warrior kit before your list of home improvement projects gets too out of hand. And with discounts from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more, there are plenty of ways to save even if the featured bundle isn’t quite going to work.

But if today’s tool deals just aren’t going to cut it, we’re still tracking plenty of other sales to ensure you’re ready to tackle projects around the house come spring. Alongside this ongoing up to 30% off RYOBI promotion which is notable in its own right, there’s also a series of DEWALT tools, combo kits, and more on sale, as well. Then check out our home goods guide for other kitchen essentials and upgrades for around the house.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. The Impact Driver has a variable speed trigger and 1800 lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. They both feature the exclusive MagTray onboard bit storage which allow convenient placement of bits and screws, a belt clip that mounts to both sides and an LED light to illuminate the work area.

