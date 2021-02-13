Refresh your daily style with gel polish kits priced from just $6.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, beetles Gel Polish (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its gel nail polish priced from $6.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find our favorite is this set of 20 Gel Polishes for $19.03. For comparison, it normally fetches $28. This saves you 32% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Comprised of “20 elegant shades of popular and trendy colors,” this kit is built to give you plenty of choices “suitable for all seasons and daily routine life.” Each gel is made from just nine “toxin-free ingredients” and can last up to 3-weeks from a single application. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 37,000 happy customers. Shop more right here.

Need a smaller kit? Well, this 6-pack of gel polishes gives you multiple colors to choose from and no powder to deal with. At just $14, you’re also saving an additional $5 here. Instead of 20 color options here you’re just getting six, so be sure to take that into consideration and see what pallet fits your lifestyle best.

Both deals above require a UV lamp to cure, and that’s something you’ll want to consider picking up for sure. This model at Amazon is just $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, making it a great option to spend your savings from today’s lead deal on. It comes highly-rated, as well, with an overall 4.1/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Beetles Gel Polish features:

Easy Application and Good Tenacity.With proper application, last at least 3 weeks.

Reminder: Cure under LED/UV led for 90-120 secs. Base and Top coat required.If gel feels thick or tacky, place in hot water for 1-2 minutes, remove from water and shake well.

What you get: 20 Gorgeous shades of Gel Polish, hassle-free and friendly customer service.

