FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your daily style with gel polish kits priced from just $6.50 at Amazon

-
AmazonFashion
From $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, beetles Gel Polish (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its gel nail polish priced from $6.50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find our favorite is this set of 20 Gel Polishes for $19.03. For comparison, it normally fetches $28. This saves you 32% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Comprised of “20 elegant shades of popular and trendy colors,” this kit is built to give you plenty of choices “suitable for all seasons and daily routine life.” Each gel is made from just nine “toxin-free ingredients” and can last up to 3-weeks from a single application. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 37,000 happy customers. Shop more right here.

Need a smaller kit? Well, this 6-pack of gel polishes gives you multiple colors to choose from and no powder to deal with. At just $14, you’re also saving an additional $5 here. Instead of 20 color options here you’re just getting six, so be sure to take that into consideration and see what pallet fits your lifestyle best.

Both deals above require a UV lamp to cure, and that’s something you’ll want to consider picking up for sure. This model at Amazon is just $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, making it a great option to spend your savings from today’s lead deal on. It comes highly-rated, as well, with an overall 4.1/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Beetles Gel Polish features:

  • Easy Application and Good Tenacity.With proper application, last at least 3 weeks.
  • Reminder: Cure under LED/UV led for 90-120 secs. Base and Top coat required.If gel feels thick or tacky, place in hot water for 1-2 minutes, remove from water and shake well.
  • What you get: 20 Gorgeous shades of Gel Polish, hassle-free and friendly customer service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $...
Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped ...
Microsoft’s official Bluetooth Mouse strikes $13....
Ring President’s Day sale from $12: two Spotlight...
Upgrade your wardrobe with button-down dress shirts and...
Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack strikes new Am...
Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. 4K AV receiver has AirPlay 2 at ...
Amazon clears out latest iMacs with all-time lows from ...
Show More Comments

Related

$800 off

Save big on a pair of electric bicycles from several companies this Valentine’s Day

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy President’s Day Sale, iMac $299 off, Anker HomeKit camera $40, more

Learn More
Save $200

Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

From $55 Learn More
Up to $200 off

Save up to $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple motor standing desks from $150

From $150 Learn More
Reg. $40

Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped (Save 23%)

$31 Learn More
Reg. $20

Microsoft’s official Bluetooth Mouse strikes $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

$13.50 Learn More
25% off

Ring President’s Day sale from $12: two Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Solar Floodlight $75, more

From $12 Learn More
20% off

Upgrade your wardrobe with button-down dress shirts and more from $17.50, today only

From $17.50 Learn More