FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Canon’s AirPrint-enabled wireless laser printer is a work-from-home must at $89

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsOffice SuppliesB&HCanon
20% off $89

B&H Photo is offering the Canon imageCLASS Monochrome AirPrint-enabled Wireless Laser Printer (LBP6030w) for $89 shipped. For comparison, it goes for over $111 at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked since October. This printer features AirPrint for easy setup as long as you have an Apple device. Plus, it also features easy setup in both Windows and on Android once connected to a wireless network. Since it uses laser toner instead of inkjet technology, printing will be substantially more budget-friendly when compared to other methods. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

So you’ll always be able to print, leverage a fraction of your savings to pick up more toner. This 2-pack is by the same company I always buy my Brother toner from and it works great for me. You’ll get two toner cartridges which each can deliver around 1,900 pages before it’s time to replace. Plus, at just $21, this is a must-have buy for anyone picking up Canon’s printer above.

Speaking of using today’s lead deal with Apple computers, did you see the company’s M1 MacBook Pro is currently down to an all-time low? That delivers a $100 discount and makes this powerful laptop $1,199 at Amazon.

More about Canon’s Laser Printer:

Print from nearly anywhere in your home or small office with the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity of the imageCLASS LBP6030w Monochrome Laser Printer from Canon. It offers a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi that uses Canon’s laser printing technology to produce an equivalent to 2400 x 600 dpi for detailed documents. Also, the unit is quite fast with a print speed of 19 ppm and a first print out time of <8 seconds. Additionally, the wireless connectivity enables printing directly from a mobile device using the Canon Mobile Printing app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Office Supplies B&H Canon Printers

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Start a homelab or Plex media server with Intel’s...
Dell President’s Day sale takes up to $730 off Al...
Save $100 on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming ...
Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs fall to new all-...
Save up to $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple ...
Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped ...
Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack strikes new Am...
Save 30% on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Disp...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $80

Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip drops to best price in 2 months at $66

$66 Learn More
$98 off

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Mesh Wi-Fi awaits

Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, now $83 at Amazon

$83 Learn More
25% off

Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (25% off)

$15 Learn More
50% off

President’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Mario, Goat Sim, Overwatch, more

From $3 Learn More

First look at Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D motion detection, 1536p recording, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $520+

Start a homelab or Plex media server with Intel’s 6-core NUC 10 Performance Mini PC at $445

$445 Learn More