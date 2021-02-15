Canon’s AirPrint-enabled wireless laser printer is a work-from-home must at $89

B&H Photo is offering the Canon imageCLASS Monochrome AirPrint-enabled Wireless Laser Printer (LBP6030w) for $89 shipped. For comparison, it goes for over $111 at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked since October. This printer features AirPrint for easy setup as long as you have an Apple device. Plus, it also features easy setup in both Windows and on Android once connected to a wireless network. Since it uses laser toner instead of inkjet technology, printing will be substantially more budget-friendly when compared to other methods. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

So you’ll always be able to print, leverage a fraction of your savings to pick up more toner. This 2-pack is by the same company I always buy my Brother toner from and it works great for me. You’ll get two toner cartridges which each can deliver around 1,900 pages before it’s time to replace. Plus, at just $21, this is a must-have buy for anyone picking up Canon’s printer above.

Speaking of using today’s lead deal with Apple computers, did you see the company’s M1 MacBook Pro is currently down to an all-time low? That delivers a $100 discount and makes this powerful laptop $1,199 at Amazon.

More about Canon’s Laser Printer:

Print from nearly anywhere in your home or small office with the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity of the imageCLASS LBP6030w Monochrome Laser Printer from Canon. It offers a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi that uses Canon’s laser printing technology to produce an equivalent to 2400 x 600 dpi for detailed documents. Also, the unit is quite fast with a print speed of 19 ppm and a first print out time of <8 seconds. Additionally, the wireless connectivity enables printing directly from a mobile device using the Canon Mobile Printing app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!