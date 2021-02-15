This 2-pack of solar outdoor LED lights provides up to 1,600-lumens at $13.50 each

JESLED US Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 800-lumen Outdoor Solar-powered LED Flood Lights for $27.39 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 15% from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each light here can output 800-lumens, giving a total of 1,600-lumens of brightness for your patio or backyard. We mention both because these lights are also solar-powered, meaning you won’t have to run electrical wiring to them. This allows you to place them anywhere in your yard that you want, allowing you to put illumination exactly where it needs to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More about JESLED’s Solar Light:

Designed with high power 90 LED beads and energy management chip, solar powered light provide excellent illumination, which is far brighter than other similar lamps. solar panel absorbs and converts the sun rays into electricity and stores in the 2600mAh rechargeable battery.This outside solar wall light is able to run 4-5 nights in rainy day.Perfect for using on front door, back yard, driveway, pathway, etc.

