FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Type-C and USB-A ports adorn APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector at $26 (Reg. $35)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAPC
26% off $26

Amazon is offering the APC Desk Mount Power Station/Surge Protector for $25.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This power solution wields two USB-A ports with up to 4.8A of combined power, a USB-C connector with 15W of charging speeds, and six AC outlets. A unique design allows it to work well underneath or on top of a desk and it can even be mounted “over a cubicle wall [that’s] up to 2.4-inches thick.” It boasts a 6-foot power cord and the AC connector features a flat-end 90-degree plug. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the option above, consider ECHOGEAR’s On-Wall Surge Protector instead. It shakes things up by offering 6 AC outlets that can pivot. Best of all, you’ll only need to spend $15. Bear in mind that there are not any built-in USB-A or Type-C ports, so you may need to put some spare adapters to use in order to garner similar functionality.

For more deals like this one, be sure to peek at today’s roundup of smartphone accessories. Standouts include CHOETECH’s MagSafe-compatible Charger for $20 and the Aukey Power Tower for $42. The full list of discounts there includes more than 10 additional offers, so be sure to swing by and see all of your options.

APC Desk Mount Power Station features:

  • Desk clamp power station for under desk power, or mount over a cubicle wall (up to 2. 4″ thick)
  • 1080 Joules of Surge Protection
  • 6 outlet surge protector power strip
  • 1 Type-C USB charging port, plus 2 type A USB charging ports provide 4. 8A total charging power
  • 6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals APC

About the Author

Lenovo’s RTX 2080 Super is in stock and ready to ...
LG’s 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor touts an ergonom...
Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at ...
Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set se...
Save up to 25% on Skullcandy ANC earbuds, headphones, m...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool drops to ne...
Today’s bed deals slash up to $209 off Zinus and ...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard sees very first di...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Anker Powerhouse 100 delivers AC and USB-C connectivity on-the-go

Learn More

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt 24V 12-inch Electric Chainsaw $129 (Reg. $179), more

Learn More
60% off

Converse sneakers and boots starting at $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
In stock now

Lenovo’s RTX 2080 Super is in stock and ready to ship at $672.50 ($78 off)

$672.50 Learn More
Reg. $449

LG’s 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor touts an ergonomic mount at $329 (Save $120)

$329 Learn More
$13.30

Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17), more

Reg. $17 Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set serves 12 for $63.50 (Save 20%)

$63.50 Learn More