Type-C and USB-A ports adorn APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector at $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the APC Desk Mount Power Station/Surge Protector for $25.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This power solution wields two USB-A ports with up to 4.8A of combined power, a USB-C connector with 15W of charging speeds, and six AC outlets. A unique design allows it to work well underneath or on top of a desk and it can even be mounted “over a cubicle wall [that’s] up to 2.4-inches thick.” It boasts a 6-foot power cord and the AC connector features a flat-end 90-degree plug. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the option above, consider ECHOGEAR’s On-Wall Surge Protector instead. It shakes things up by offering 6 AC outlets that can pivot. Best of all, you’ll only need to spend $15. Bear in mind that there are not any built-in USB-A or Type-C ports, so you may need to put some spare adapters to use in order to garner similar functionality.

For more deals like this one, be sure to peek at today’s roundup of smartphone accessories. Standouts include CHOETECH’s MagSafe-compatible Charger for $20 and the Aukey Power Tower for $42. The full list of discounts there includes more than 10 additional offers, so be sure to swing by and see all of your options.

APC Desk Mount Power Station features:

Desk clamp power station for under desk power, or mount over a cubicle wall (up to 2. 4″ thick)

1080 Joules of Surge Protection

6 outlet surge protector power strip

1 Type-C USB charging port, plus 2 type A USB charging ports provide 4. 8A total charging power

6 foot power cord with flat-end 90 degree space saving plug

