Converse sneakers and boots starting at $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Converse event that’s offering styles from $30. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker that’s unisex, so both men or women can wear this style. They’re currently on sale for $40, which is $30 off the original rate. These sneakers are a classic style and look great with jeans, joggers or shorts alike. This style is cushioned to promote comfort and are flexible to give you a natural stride. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Hautelook’s Converse Sale.

Another notable deal is the One Star CC Pro Slip-On Sneaker that’s also marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. This is another sneaker that can be worn by both men or women alike. The slip-on style is very convenient and the neutral coloring is very versatile.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off footwear and apparel from top brands.

