Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $17), more

$13.30 Reg. $17

Amazon is offering the 3-Pack Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Fluffies Crew Socks for $13.30 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $17 and that’s the second lowest price in over six months. These socks were designed to help keep you warm with a combed cotton that’s also infused with stretch. This style is great for pairing with boots during the winter and it’s also sweat-wicking too. Plus, the Gold Toe brand is durable to last for years. Rated 4/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Plus, you can also find the Champion Double Dry Moisture-Wicking Socks for $11.40, when you click the on-page coupon. These socks are regularly priced at $13 and this is one of the lowest rates we’ve seen. This style is perfect to wear with sneakers or boots alike and are also made for comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 8,000 positive reviews.

You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event that’s offering up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, and more from $20.

Gold Toe Fluffies Crew Socks feature:

  • Combed cotton for breathable comfort
  • Reinforced heel and toe
  • Crew length, 7-12 shoe
  • Machine wash warm, tumble dry low
  • This Gold Toe Cotton Fluffies Sock is very soft and comfortable against your skin

