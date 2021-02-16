Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel more from $20

The Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Easily boost your workouts with the men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $50. These shoes are regularly priced at $65 and are a great option for everyday wear. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and flexible to promote a natural stride. You can choose from eight fun color options and the outsole has a rigid design to help give you traction. Plus, they can be worn throughout any season with joggers, jeans, shorts, or khaki pants alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

