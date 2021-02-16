FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Event takes up to 60% off running shoes, apparel more from $20

-
NikeNordstrom Rack
60% off From $20

The Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers up to 60% off running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Easily boost your workouts with the men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $50. These shoes are regularly priced at $65 and are a great option for everyday wear. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and flexible to promote a natural stride. You can choose from eight fun color options and the outsole has a rigid design to help give you traction. Plus, they can be worn throughout any season with joggers, jeans, shorts, or khaki pants alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Nike

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off top ...
Nike debuts new Go FlyEase shoes with truly hands-free ...
Nike’s new 2021 arrivals are top-notch: FlyKnit R...
Nike’s new holiday gear adds festive touches to s...
Nike’s Holiday Gift List is live! Find popular sh...
Nordstrom x Nike launches new fall collection with snea...
Nike’s ‘Mamba Week’ starts this Sunda...
Nike Adapt Auto Max brings comfort into its self-lacing...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Redshift Sky Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

Backcountry cuts extra 20% off Sorel, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, many more!

From $10 Learn More
Shop now

Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero film bundle sale, more from $1

From $169 Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Switch Fitness Boxing 2 $35, Star Wars Squadrons, FIFA 21, more

$35 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack tames your EDC at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
Reg. $200

Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

$75 Learn More
$45

Anker’s Bluetooth smart scale tracks 14 stats with Apple Health at $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
44% off

Amazon massager sale up to 44% off: InvoSpa Pillow Massager now $34 + more from $22.50

$22.50+ Learn More