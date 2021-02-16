Jackery’s Portable Power Station sports 60W USB-C PD, dual 110V AC, more at $70 off

Jackery (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $279.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With a list price of $350, our last mention was $300 and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever gone without power, this is something that every home should have. It offers a total of 293Wh of power and delivers a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port, dual AC outlets, and more. That means it can power your iPad Pro, iPhone, and even MacBook thanks to the built-in AC ports. You’ll be able to also plug small household electronics in, as long as they don’t draw more than 300W or 500W peak. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Ditch the Jackery namesake and save some cash. This portable power station sports a similar 280Wh capacity but comes in at just $190 when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers 60W USB-C PD output, multiple 2.4A USB-A ports, 300W AC plugs, and more, making it a very similar option to today’s lead deal. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’re not getting quite as high of ratings or a well-known company to back it up.

After you’re done looking at the sales above, be sure to check out today’s Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re tracking a 2-pack of 9,000-lumen LED bulbs for $20 each. That means that from just two light bulbs you’ll be able to enjoy 16,000-lumens of light, which will brighten up any garage, workshop, or basement.

More about the Jackery Explorer 300:

QUIET GENERATOR & ECO-FRIENDLY CLEAN POWER: Jackery Explorer 300 is equipped with a 300 watt-hour (20.4Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!