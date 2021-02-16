FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay slim year-round with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike: $181 (Reg. $250)

Reg. $250 $181

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike (SF-B1001S) for $180.99 shipped. That’s $69 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $0.61 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year.  If you’ve been looking for a way to stay fit year-round, this exercise bike is worthy of your consideration. Its seat is fully adjustable, allowing it to be moved vertically and horizontally. Thanks to its implementation of a 30-pound flywheel, this solution is said to feel like “riding a real bike and not a fitness machine.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you can live without a 30-pound flywheel, consider XTERRA Fitness’ Folding Exercise Bike at $134. One feature where this offering excels is its ability to fold down and only require 18.1- by 18.1-inches of floor space. Amazon shoppers have collectively left more than 9,800 reviews and the average rating for this best-selling exercise bike is 4.6/5 stars.

Bolster results when taking advantage of the MyProtein President’s Day sale. In our post we highlight how you can take up to 60% off using a site-wide coupon code. One standout from the sale is on 11-pounds of Impact Whey Isolate. Believe it or not, you’ll be able to drop the price to $58 and cash in on $82 of savings.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

  • Fully adjustable seat, can be adjusted up/down and forward/back. Foam grip handles can be adjusted up/down
  • Chain drive provides realistic, smooth and quiet workouts
  • Adjustable resistance for variable workout

