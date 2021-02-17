Belkin anti-microbial iPhone 11/12 screen protectors up to 30% off at Amazon from $17.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Belkin iPhone screen protectors. The Belkin iPhone 12 TemperedGlass Privacy Anti-Microbial Screen Protector is down to $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available for the iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, and 12 mini model. Regularly $35, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a snug fit, these screen protectors are said to preserve “the crystal clarity and touch sensitivity of your phone’s screen.” They feature an anti-microbial coating that “reduces growth of bacteria on your screen” as well as keeping your screen private from nosey folks trying to sneak a peek. It also ships with an installation tray and a dust removal sticker. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now if it isn’t important for you to have a brand name screen protector like today’s lead deal, take a look at these far more affordable amFilm Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 12. The 3-pack comes in at just $8 Prime shipped and also includes a handy installation tray. There’s no anti-microbial treatment here, but it does come with some wet wipes and the dust removal stickers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Belkin screen protector Gold Box sale for additional options from $17.50. There are a few other models available for both iPhone 12 and the previous-generation iPhone 11 models.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional add-ons including gaming controllers, MagSafe charging gear, and more.

More on the Belkin iPhone 12 TemperedGlass:

the belkin difference: pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

anti-microbial coating reduces growth of bacteria on your screen up to 99%

keeps your screen private from nosey onlookers and protects against daily wear and tear

enhanced resistance from scratches, scuffs, bumps and impacts

preserves the crystal clarity and touch sensitivity of your phone’s screen

