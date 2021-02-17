Belkin anti-microbial iPhone 11/12 screen protectors up to 30% off at Amazon from $17.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Belkin iPhone screen protectors. The Belkin iPhone 12 TemperedGlass Privacy Anti-Microbial Screen Protector is down to $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available for the iPhone 12, Pro, Pro Max, and 12 mini model. Regularly $35, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a snug fit, these screen protectors are said to preserve “the crystal clarity and touch sensitivity of your phone’s screen.” They feature an anti-microbial coating that “reduces growth of bacteria on your screen” as well as keeping your screen private from nosey folks trying to sneak a peek. It also ships with an installation tray and a dust removal sticker. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
Now if it isn’t important for you to have a brand name screen protector like today’s lead deal, take a look at these far more affordable amFilm Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 12. The 3-pack comes in at just $8 Prime shipped and also includes a handy installation tray. There’s no anti-microbial treatment here, but it does come with some wet wipes and the dust removal stickers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.
Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Belkin screen protector Gold Box sale for additional options from $17.50. There are a few other models available for both iPhone 12 and the previous-generation iPhone 11 models.
Then head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional add-ons including gaming controllers, MagSafe charging gear, and more.
More on the Belkin iPhone 12 TemperedGlass:
- the belkin difference: pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years
- anti-microbial coating reduces growth of bacteria on your screen up to 99%
- keeps your screen private from nosey onlookers and protects against daily wear and tear
- enhanced resistance from scratches, scuffs, bumps and impacts
- preserves the crystal clarity and touch sensitivity of your phone’s screen
