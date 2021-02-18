Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance from $15

Banana Republic is updating your wardrobe with up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, save an extra 60% off clearance styles. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on jeans, dress pants, shoes, outerwear, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Slim Legacy Jeans that are currently marked down to $68. For comparison, this style is $30 off the original rate. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility throughout the day. The hem is tapered which makes them easy to roll and gives you a flattering appearance. You can dress them up or down seamlessly due to the dark wash and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars from Banana Republic customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Sorel, Marmot, Mountain Headwear, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!