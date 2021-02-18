FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia takes 40% off winter jackets and vests with deals from just $25

For a limited time only, Columbia is currently offering 40% off winter jackets. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket that’s currently marked down to $29, which is $20 off the original rate. You can choose from several fun color options and the lightweight fleece material is a nice style for transitioning into spring. It features three zippered pockets to store essentials as well as a drawcord at the hem to help keep out cold air. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

