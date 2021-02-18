Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $427.70 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This Amazon-branded mattress features a “3-layer design with Celliant technology” that’s said to help you “fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and recover more deeply.” If you suffer from an achy back, adopting this mattress could help as it can “lift and align your spine throughout the night.” Amazon is confident enough in this unit to back it with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed deals priced from $33.

More bed deals:

And if you’d be better served by a new couch, check out the fresh deal we’ve spotted on Serta’s Harmon Sectional Sofa. Amazon will ship it to your door for $676, a price that shaves $224 off what you’d typically need to spend. It features a reversible sectional design that lets you tailor it to better fit your space.

Amazon Rivet Memory Foam Mattress features:

Instant support: LURAcor top layer provides instantly responsive support to lift and align your spine throughout the night and relieve pressure points like the back and hips

Adaptive: Memory foam middle layer evenly distributes weight and provides custom support

Supercharged cover: Our cover fabric features Celliant, a patented mineral blend proven to increase oxygen delivery to your cells for better overnight recovery and more all-day energy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!