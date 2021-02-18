Amazon slashes $224 off Serta’s Harmon Sectional Sofa, now $676 shipped

Amazon is offering the Serta Harmon Sectional Sofa for $675.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 5-7 days. Today’s deal takes $224 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve seen beaten only twice before. If your living room or home office is in need of a couch, this Serta offering is worthy of your consideration. Buyers are bound to appreciate its “supportive foam-filled cushions” alongside “high-quality plush fabric.” Its sectional design is reversible, making it a cinch to switch up the layout to work well with your current setup. Rated 4/5 stars.

Live without a sectional design and save big with Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

Believe it or not, we’ve got several new furniture discounts today. Let’s kick things off with Zinus’ Soho Dining Table, today you can cash in on $36 of savings while modernizing your kitchen. Next up we’ve got the Zinus’ Tresa Desk at $111.50. Grabbing it now will leave you with a $28 discount left in your pocket.

Serta Harmon Sectional Sofa features:

Enjoy extra comfort seating in our Serta sofa featuring body supportive foam-filled cushions. Created to suit small living spaces, the Serta couches bring functional style and affordable comfort to your home decor.

Small reversible sectional sofa with chaise ottoman for small space. Perfect for small apartment, upstairs loft, dorms, studios and more.

Serta upholstered sofas are made in premium fabric to resist dirt and stains. Our couches and sofas are built to give you comfort and high quality design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!