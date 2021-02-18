FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon slashes $224 off Serta’s Harmon Sectional Sofa, now $676 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsSerta
Reg. $900 $676

Amazon is offering the Serta Harmon Sectional Sofa for $675.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 5-7 days. Today’s deal takes $224 off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve seen beaten only twice before. If your living room or home office is in need of a couch, this Serta offering is worthy of your consideration. Buyers are bound to appreciate its “supportive foam-filled cushions” alongside “high-quality plush fabric.” Its sectional design is reversible, making it a cinch to switch up the layout to work well with your current setup. Rated 4/5 stars.

Live without a sectional design and save big with Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

Believe it or not, we’ve got several new furniture discounts today. Let’s kick things off with Zinus’ Soho Dining Table, today you can cash in on $36 of savings while modernizing your kitchen. Next up we’ve got the Zinus’ Tresa Desk at $111.50. Grabbing it now will leave you with a $28 discount left in your pocket.

Serta Harmon Sectional Sofa features:

  • Enjoy extra comfort seating in our Serta sofa featuring body supportive foam-filled cushions. Created to suit small living spaces, the Serta couches bring functional style and affordable comfort to your home decor.
  • Small reversible sectional sofa with chaise ottoman for small space. Perfect for small apartment, upstairs loft, dorms, studios and more.
  • Serta upholstered sofas are made in premium fabric to resist dirt and stains. Our couches and sofas are built to give you comfort and high quality design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Serta

About the Author

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Tr...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this...
JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your...
Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $500

Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $750 (All-time low)

$750 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

$3.50+ Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

$20 Learn More

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Learn More