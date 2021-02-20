FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring your leather back to life with cleaner and conditioner priced as low as $11 on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Leather Honey (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its leather conditioner and cleaner priced from $11 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will see no-cost delivery in orders of $25 or more. Our favorite is the Leather Conditioner for $12.28. For comparison, it normally retails for $20 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This leather conditioner is built to penetrate deep, which will protect new leather and bring older pieces back to life. It’s non-toxic and there’s no silicone, solvents, or animal products used here. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Need to clean your leather before conditioning it? Well, Leather Honey’s cleaner is down to $11 Prime shipped at Amazon as well.

If it’s the interior of your card that needs to be cleaned up, Armor All Car Interior Cleaner Wipes will take care of the job with ease. You’ll get 30 wipes here, which will last quite a while when cleaning your car’s interior. Coming in at just $4, this is a fantastic alternative if your vehicle doesn’t have real leather inside.

For finishing up your car detailing, consider picking up Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60. It’s on sale at Ace Hardware and offers the ability to suck up messes big or small, wet or dry. That’s right, it can handle just about anything you throw at it, and with a large 9-gallon capacity, it’ll be able to go a while before it’s time to empty.

Leather Honey Conditioner features:

RESTORE ALL TYPES/COLORS OF LEATHER: Soften leather furniture, moisturize leather car interiors & promote flexibility in your favorite leather belt or leather shoes. Great for upholstery, truck seats, motorcycle leather, boots, gloves, purses, jackets, saddles & tack! Not for use on suede, faux leather or vinyl.

