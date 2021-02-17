FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clean any mess with Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60

-
Reg. $75+ $60

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the Craftsman 9-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $59.99 with free in-store pickup. Shipping fees may apply and vary. For comparison, it has a list price of $75 and third-parties at Amazon charge $100 or more right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working on some projects in your garage or just wanting to clean out your car after tracking in snow and ice, this is the perfect tool for the job. With a 9-gallon capacity, it can hold quite a bit of either wet or dry debris and you’ll find that the 4.25HP motor is plenty powerful enough. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For something a bit smaller, check out the Craftsman 2.5-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at $46.50 on Amazon. It’ll save nearly $15 over today’s lead deal and still helps you clean up plenty of messes. The only thing you’re losing out on is size and capacity here, but it still totes the Craftsman namesake so the quality is there.

Need to tackle messes around the house? Well, iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vac gets the job done for $290. This is a refurbished unit which ships with a 90-day warranty. Originally, you would have paid $600 for this Wi-Fi robotic vacuum, so today’s deal saves you quite a bit.

More about Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry vacuum:

The Craftsman 9 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac, featuring a 4.25 peak HP motor, is great for home renovations or home emergencies. Equipped with one of the most powerful motors our compact vacs have to offer, the 9-gallon shop vacuum is great for general garage cleaning, basement cleanup from flooding or seepage, as well as, removing water from clogged sinks. With an extra-large drain, liquids can be emptied quickly and easily from the tank. The Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System allows for quick and easy wet dry vacuum filter changes. Store this wet dry vac with ease. On-board hose storage, plus accessory and power cord organizers help eliminate unneeded hassle and reduce overall storage space.

