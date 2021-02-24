Govee wireless doorbell kit lets you know someone’s outside with two chimes for just $13

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Wireless Doorbells for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code C2Z7LFZB and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves you a grand total of nearly $10 and is the best available. If you have a wired doorbell on the front door but want to know if someone’s at the garage or on the side entrance, this is a great way to do that. No wiring is required since things run wireless here, and you’ll find up to 1,000-feet of range available. You’ll get one bell and two chimes, allowing you to be notified anywhere in your home when someone’s outside. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the dual chime design of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. This model has a 1,000-foot range and is available for $10 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the second chime, but save $3 in the process. It’s also a completely different color, sporting a black design instead of white, which might (or might not) blend in better with your decor.

Automate coming home with this smart garage door opener. Right now, the meross HomeKit-enabled garage upgrade kit is a great deal at 20% off. You’ll pay just $40 to enjoy a Siri controlled garage door, which can be tied in with other automations around your home for a seamless upgrade.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

The doorbell push button could be used by guests in any weather conditions.IP66 Waterproof and Dustproof doorbell could work between -4 °F to 140 °F;Hassle-free withstands various harsh outdoor weather

5 Adjustable volume levels from 0-100dB with memory function. Mute mode is available when you don’t want to be disturbed.The indication light of receiver will flash when it under Mute mode .

You could add and pair additional receivers or transmitters if you purchase more than 1 pack doorbell kit, and set different tones for each receiver. The compact receiver won’t block other sockets, and it’s white appearance fit for any room decoration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!