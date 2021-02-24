Amazon’s high-end Leather Loveseat and Modern Sofa are up to $309 off

Amazon is offering its Rivet Revolve Modern Leather Loveseat for $890.77 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. Today’s offer slashes $309 off and marks the lowest price we have tracked since June. This modern loveseat from Amazon aims to bring a high-end appearance into any room. It boasts a minimalist look and the colorway should help strike a few mid-century modern chords. Assembly takes “15 minutes or less” and once set up the unit will measure 56.3- by 34.6- by 35.4-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another couch on sale.

We’ve also spotted Amazon’s Rivet Goodwin Modern Sofa for $779.86 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is also the best offer we’ve tracked since June. This full-size sofa features a striking design that’s perfect for anyone who is ready to embrace a modern style. Charcoal-colored upholstery is used throughout, allowing this piece to blend well in almost any space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bypass the premium solutions above and save big with a Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

Amazon Rivet Revolve Loveseat features:

This modern loveseat features simple lines and square armrests atop tall tapered legs, giving it a minimalist look that pairs well with most decor styles.

56.3″W x 34.6″D x 35.4″H

Hardwood frame, solid beech wood legs and durable leather upholstery stand up to wear and tear

Assemble in 15 minutes or less, just attach the legs that come zippered inside the product

Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

Free returns for 30 days. 1-Year Warranty.

