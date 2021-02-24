FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s high-end Leather Loveseat and Modern Sofa are up to $309 off

$309 off From $780

Amazon is offering its Rivet Revolve Modern Leather Loveseat for $890.77 shipped. Note: Stock is running low. Today’s offer slashes $309 off and marks the lowest price we have tracked since June. This modern loveseat from Amazon aims to bring a high-end appearance into any room. It boasts a minimalist look and the colorway should help strike a few mid-century modern chords. Assembly takes “15 minutes or less” and once set up the unit will measure 56.3- by 34.6- by 35.4-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another couch on sale.

We’ve also spotted Amazon’s Rivet Goodwin Modern Sofa for $779.86 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is also the best offer we’ve tracked since June. This full-size sofa features a striking design that’s perfect for anyone who is ready to embrace a modern style. Charcoal-colored upholstery is used throughout, allowing this piece to blend well in almost any space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Bypass the premium solutions above and save big with a Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

Amazon Rivet Revolve Loveseat features:

  • This modern loveseat features simple lines and square armrests atop tall tapered legs, giving it a minimalist look that pairs well with most decor styles.
  • 56.3″W x 34.6″D x 35.4″H
  • Hardwood frame, solid beech wood legs and durable leather upholstery stand up to wear and tear
  • Assemble in 15 minutes or less, just attach the legs that come zippered inside the product
  • Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.
  • Free returns for 30 days. 1-Year Warranty.

