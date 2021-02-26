ALDO takes extra 30% off all sale items: Boots, sneakers, slippers, more

ALDO is refreshing your look and currently offering an extra 30% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, handbags, slippers, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Olielle Cognac Lace-Up Boots that are currently marked down to $77 and originally was priced at $165. These boots are great for everyday and can even transition into spring nicely. They’re waterproof, cushioned, and lightweight for added convienience. They’re also rigid on the bottom to help give you traction. Head below the jump to score even more deals from ALDO or you can shop our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

