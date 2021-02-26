FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Eddie Bauer Flash Sale offers up to 50% off best-sellers + extra 40% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is offering up to 50% off its best-selling styles and an extra 40% off clearance with promo code GLACIER40 at checkout. Inside this event you will find deals on outerwear such as jackets, vests, pullovers, and more. Plus, easily update your boots and hiking shoes for spring outings with pricing starting at just $12. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Downlight Vest that’s marked down to $107 and originally was priced at $179. This vest is highly packable and waterproof, which is nice for spring weather. You can choose from three color options and it has zippered pockets to store essentials as well. It also looks nice paired under henley tops, flannels, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

