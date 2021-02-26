Fossil updates your watches and accessories with extra 40% off clearance + free shipping

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

For a limited time only, Fossil offers extra 40% off clearance items with promo code SUNNYSALE at checkout. Easily update your everyday accessories with deals on watches, sunglasses, backpacks, wallets, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Latitude Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch. This style is currently marked down to $101 and originally was priced at $169. This watch is versatile to pair with almost any outfit and the all black coloring is very on-trend. I also love the large face and it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

