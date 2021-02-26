FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

-
FashionNordstrom Rack
70% off From $30

This weekend only, Nordstrom Rack is updating your sunglasses with a huge flash sale that’s taking up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you will score deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Kate Spade, Nike, GUCCI, Dior, Miu Miu, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the very on-trend Ray-Ban Clubmaster Square Sunglasses that can be worn by both men or women alike. These sunglasses are currently marked down to $80 and regularly is priced at $155. This style can be worn with business, casual, or workout attire alike and the square frame was designed to be flattering on an array of face shapes. The lens also features 100% UV protection to keep your eyes from the sun. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

