At $1.50 each, grabbing six of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn night lights has never been cheaper

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Amazon Basics LED Dusk to Dawn Night Lights for $9.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. These Amazon Basics night lights aim to bring a bit of illumination to any room in your home once plugged into an outlet. They wield a compact design with brightness levels that can be adjusted from 3- to 10-lumens. A built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor automatically toggles power once its surrounding area has become dark. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

It’s hard to overstate the value of the lead deal. To put things into perspective a 2-pack of GE Daylight LED Night Light is $8. This shakes out to $4 each which is nearly 2.5 times more expensive. That being said, this solution is a more affordable way to go if you don’t need six night lights.

Speaking of Amazon Basics lighting deals, did you see that its 25-foot Patio String Lights have fallen to $16.50? This offer comes within a mere $2 of the best 1-year price we’ve tracked. Cashing in will leave you with 22% in savings, so don’t sleep on this deal. Adding these to your yard, patio, or almost anywhere else is an easy way to add some ambiance without breaking the bank.

Amazon Basics LED Night Light features:

LED plug-in night light (6-pack) provides warm guiding brightness; ideal for a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, hallway, stairwell, or other indoor space

Dual dimming via a small switch for easily adjusting the brightness between 3 and 10 lumens; battery-free, plug-in design

Built-in dusk-to-dawn light sensor turns the light on automatically when the surrounding space becomes dark enough

