Illuminate your space with Amazon’s 25-foot Patio String Lights at $16.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 25-foot Patio String Lights for $16.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance to your space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 25-feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. Up to three strands can be connected to each other, paving the way up to 75-feet of continuous lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass Amazon branding and save with Lampat’s 25-foot Globe String Lights for $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same length and like the Amazon offer above, you can piece several of these together to extend your reach. Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And speaking of lights, did you see that Philips Hue is hosting a sale with up to 30% off smart lamps, vanities, and more? This is a great time to expand your Philips Hue system and bypass retail pricing. Our favorite discount is on the White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $70, but that’s just one of several notable deals.

25-foot patio string of lights with 25 clear incandescent G40 globe bulbs; ideal for decks, yards, outdoor venues, and indoor decor

End-to-end connectable design; male plug with 6-inch lead to first bulb and female connector with 6-inch lead to last bulb

UL listed; rated for 432 total watts; safely connect up to 3 25-foot strands for a total of 75 feet of continuous lighting (each string sold separately)

12-inch spacing between each bulb; 5-watt G40 globe bulb casts a warm glow; E12 candelabra base, 120V

Black string color; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

