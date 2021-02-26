FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your space with Amazon’s 25-foot Patio String Lights at $16.50 (Save 22%)

-
22% off $16.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 25-foot Patio String Lights for $16.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance to your space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 25-feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. Up to three strands can be connected to each other, paving the way up to 75-feet of continuous lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Bypass Amazon branding and save with Lampat’s 25-foot Globe String Lights for $13 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same length and like the Amazon offer above, you can piece several of these together to extend your reach. Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And speaking of lights, did you see that Philips Hue is hosting a sale with up to 30% off smart lamps, vanities, and more? This is a great time to expand your Philips Hue system and bypass retail pricing. Our favorite discount is on the White and Color Ambiance Enchant Pendant Lamp at $70, but that’s just one of several notable deals.

AmazonBasics 25-foot Patio String Lights features:

  • 25-foot patio string of lights with 25 clear incandescent G40 globe bulbs; ideal for decks, yards, outdoor venues, and indoor decor
  • End-to-end connectable design; male plug with 6-inch lead to first bulb and female connector with 6-inch lead to last bulb
  • UL listed; rated for 432 total watts; safely connect up to 3 25-foot strands for a total of 75 feet of continuous lighting (each string sold separately)
  • 12-inch spacing between each bulb; 5-watt G40 globe bulb casts a warm glow; E12 candelabra base, 120V
  • Black string color; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Magazine bundle deals from $4/yr.: Wired, Women’s Hea...
Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED ...
Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in ...
Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Uprigh...
Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premi...
Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordst...
Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. ...
Grab this $17 Apple Health-ready smart scale while it...
Show More Comments

Related

$10 off

Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)

$26 Learn More
90% off

Magazine bundle deals from $4/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, GQ, Golf Digest, much more

3 for $12 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

Learn More
$50 off

Dive into VR with HTC VIVE Cosmos at its best price in months of $50 off

$650 Learn More
Reg. $400

Save a fortune on Dyson’s Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac today at $220 (Reg. up to $400)

$220 Learn More
99% off

Start your journey to HiFi with 3-months of TIDAL Premium/Family at just $0.50 (Reg. up to $45)

$0.50 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Nike, Oakley, more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Weekend Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More
Today only

Parrot’s Anafi drone bundle hits $530 (Refurb, Orig. $900), more from $125

From $125 Learn More