These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk or nightstand for as low as $19

NTONPOWER Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $29.74 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest price we have tracked. If you wield an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this charging station is ready to declutter your desk or nightstand. It boasts two Qi charging pads, one for your iPhone and the other for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro. A QuickCharge 3.0 power adapter is included, ensuring the only cable you need to bring is for your Apple Watch. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another charging station discounted to $19.

We’ve also spotted that MpowTech (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $19 when clipping the on-page coupon. This offer takes 24% off and ushers in the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Like the lead deal, this charging station aims to make refueling your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods a cinch. Bear in mind that you’ll need to supply your own power adapter and AirPods are topped off via Lightning instead of Qi, unlike the featured offer. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by well over 18,000 Amazon shoppers.

And if you’ve ever wanted to take Android for a spin, right now we’ve unraveled a notable discount on Samsung Galaxy A51. It can be all yours for $300, a price that slices 25% off the typical Amazon offer. Despite this low price you’ll still garner a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad-camera array, and microSD card slot.

NTONPOWER Charging Station features:

The 3-in-1 wireless charger stand is designed for apple devices, which is able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods/Pro at the same time. Easy to use, you just need to place the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods on it to charge them. Besides it use the latest hidden cable design to hide your Apple Watch charger, which makes it look compact and neat.

