FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These 3-in-1 charging stations will declutter your desk or nightstand for as low as $19

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNTONPOWER
24% off From $19

NTONPOWER Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $29.74 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and delivers the lowest price we have tracked. If you wield an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this charging station is ready to declutter your desk or nightstand. It boasts two Qi charging pads, one for your iPhone and the other for AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro. A QuickCharge 3.0 power adapter is included, ensuring the only cable you need to bring is for your Apple Watch. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another charging station discounted to $19.

We’ve also spotted that MpowTech (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $19 when clipping the on-page coupon. This offer takes 24% off and ushers in the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. Like the lead deal, this charging station aims to make refueling your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods a cinch. Bear in mind that you’ll need to supply your own power adapter and AirPods are topped off via Lightning instead of Qi, unlike the featured offer. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by well over 18,000 Amazon shoppers.

And if you’ve ever wanted to take Android for a spin, right now we’ve unraveled a notable discount on Samsung Galaxy A51. It can be all yours for $300, a price that slices 25% off the typical Amazon offer. Despite this low price you’ll still garner a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad-camera array, and microSD card slot.

NTONPOWER Charging Station features:

The 3-in-1 wireless charger stand is designed for apple devices, which is able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods/Pro at the same time. Easy to use, you just need to place the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods on it to charge them. Besides it use the latest hidden cable design to hide your Apple Watch charger, which makes it look compact and neat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

NTONPOWER

About the Author

Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link ...
Home Depot discounts smart home gear as much as 40% inc...
Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED d...
Upgrade your kitchen with new gear discounted as low as...
Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from A...
Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 gets you started with ind...
At $1.50 each, grabbing six of Amazon’s dusk-to-d...
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (35% off), more

From $6 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $43 (28% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $350

Jackery’s Portable Power Station sports 60W USB-C PD, dual 110V AC, more at $70 off

$280 Learn More

Green Deals: RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD + dual AC $102 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, up to $100 off M1 MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, more

Learn More
Reg. $75

Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches: $55 (Reg. $75)

$55 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot discounts smart home gear as much as 40% including Ring, Echo Show, more

Up to 40% off Learn More
Reg. $400

Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED display, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

$300 Learn More