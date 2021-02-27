Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras, a Super AMOLED display, more: $300 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to affordable smartphones that are packed with features, the Samsung A Series is here to save the day. This is among the latest models in the lineup and it’s comprised of a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad-camera array, and microSD card input which paves the way for up to 512GB of additional storage. Unlike iPhone, you’ll find not only face-unlocking tech, but also a fingerprint sensor, allowing you to double-up on security or use whichever is best at the current moment. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our review.

If you aren’t a fan of Samsung’s Android skin, consider Moto G Power instead at $200. You’ll garner up to 3-day battery life, a 48-megapixel triple camera system, and the list goes on. Do bear in mind that there’s only 32GB of internal storage, but as with the lead deal you can expand capacity by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Read our thoughts in this hands-on review.

Load up your new Android phone with yesterday’s roundup of app deals. Several discounts are still live, so swing by to find games, utilities, and more. Also take a moment to swing by 9to5Google for all the latest Android-related news.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone features:

Introducing the new A Series: the features you’ve been waiting for in your unlocked cell phone. Take crisp pics with the 48MP quad camera. Immerse yourself in a spacious high definition screen, powered by a long-lasting, fast charging battery.

Unlocked by Samsung: Pick more than just your new cell phone. With your unlocked device, choose your preferred carrier, data plan, services, features and apps, and get your phone exactly how you want it.

Crisp. Colorful. Captivating. Dive into edge-to-edge color with an expansive 6.5” Infinity-O Display featuring a Super AMOLED screen that brings cinematic clarity right to your fingertips.

