FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
20% off From $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H via Amazon is offering 20% off H2H men’s hoodies and pullovers. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Hoodie Raglan Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for $23.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $29 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt can be worn year-round and will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. It’s available in an array of fun color options and it comes with a hood for added convienience. Better yet, you can also find this style in women’s sizing for $20. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Even more deals include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Winter Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

H2H Casual Slim Raglan Sweatshirt features:

  • Feature: Ribbed trims at cuffs and waistband / Zip Up Closure / Kanga Pocket at the Front / Contrast color / Adjustable Drawstring Hood / Drawstring with metal tips / This product was not use rivet for protecting holes in the hood. because The fine and sensitive material from the rivet can damage the fabric.
  • Suitable for spring, autumn, winter and casual occasions; Perfects for outdoor activities and indoor leisure wearing.
  • Detailed Size Info Please Check Left Image. Avoiding order the wrong size. And Fits may vary by styles, body types, and manufacturer.
  • Machine wash ,Hand Wash Recommended, No bleach , Tumble dry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Poli...
Bag two 1500-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for $8....
Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits...
Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: J...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
Roku’s Smart Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer fall...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion, Hitman 3,...
TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch measures sweat and hydration

Read more Learn More
40% off

Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more

From $12 Learn More
25% off

Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Polish kits, microfiber towel, more

From $7.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Bag two 1500-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for $8.50 each (Amazon low, 35% off)

$8.50 each Learn More
30% off

Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits Amazon low, controllers, more

From $9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 1, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, Google Pixel 4a 5G, more

Listen now
Reg. $275+

Harman Kardon’s GO + Play Bluetooth speaker with noise cancelling now $180 (Reg. $275+)

$180 Learn More
60% off

Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: Jackets, vests, pants, more

+ free shipping Learn More