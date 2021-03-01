Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H via Amazon is offering 20% off H2H men’s hoodies and pullovers. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Hoodie Raglan Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for $23.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $29 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt can be worn year-round and will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. It’s available in an array of fun color options and it comes with a hood for added convienience. Better yet, you can also find this style in women’s sizing for $20. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Even more deals include:
- Flannel Hoodie Jacket $23 (Orig. $43)
- Slim Fit Active Fleece Jacket $26 (Orig. $33)
- Long-Sleeve Basic Hooded Sweatshirt $22 (Orig. $38)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Winter Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.
H2H Casual Slim Raglan Sweatshirt features:
- Feature: Ribbed trims at cuffs and waistband / Zip Up Closure / Kanga Pocket at the Front / Contrast color / Adjustable Drawstring Hood / Drawstring with metal tips / This product was not use rivet for protecting holes in the hood. because The fine and sensitive material from the rivet can damage the fabric.
- Suitable for spring, autumn, winter and casual occasions; Perfects for outdoor activities and indoor leisure wearing.
- Detailed Size Info Please Check Left Image. Avoiding order the wrong size. And Fits may vary by styles, body types, and manufacturer.
- Machine wash ,Hand Wash Recommended, No bleach , Tumble dry
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!