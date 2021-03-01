Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, H2H via Amazon is offering 20% off H2H men’s hoodies and pullovers. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Casual Slim Fit Hoodie Raglan Long Sleeve Sweatshirt for $23.19 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $29 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt can be worn year-round and will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. It’s available in an array of fun color options and it comes with a hood for added convienience. Better yet, you can also find this style in women’s sizing for $20. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Even more deals include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Winter Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

H2H Casual Slim Raglan Sweatshirt features:

Feature: Ribbed trims at cuffs and waistband / Zip Up Closure / Kanga Pocket at the Front / Contrast color / Adjustable Drawstring Hood / Drawstring with metal tips / This product was not use rivet for protecting holes in the hood. because The fine and sensitive material from the rivet can damage the fabric.

Suitable for spring, autumn, winter and casual occasions; Perfects for outdoor activities and indoor leisure wearing.

Detailed Size Info Please Check Left Image. Avoiding order the wrong size. And Fits may vary by styles, body types, and manufacturer.

Machine wash ,Hand Wash Recommended, No bleach , Tumble dry

