We briefly touched on Fender Play — among the best online guitar lessons out there — in the middle of last year when free trial periods were extended in the wake of COVID-19. And today we are tracking a particularly notable price drop on one year subscriptions for folks looking to learn to play guitar, bass, or ukulele, or just expand upon what they already know. Regularly $90 per year after your 14-day free trial lapses (like it still fetches on Amazon), that price has now dropped dramatically to $22.50 if you follow the instruction layer out below the fold.

Score Fender Play online guitar lessons at 75% off

While there are plenty of options out there, Fender Play is indeed one of the best online guitar lessons platforms around, and it just got even more enticing with today’s massive 75% price drop. Here’s what you need to do to claim the deal:

Click here and start your 14-day trial. Once logged in (or created an account), head to the choose plan section and hit “Best Value: Annual Plan” Then click the “Start free trial” option And then apply code RESTART in the “Have a promo code?” field

This will knock your total down to $22.50, or 75% off the regular $90 price tag. Just for comparison sake, the year subscription is still listed at $90 via Amazon. Not only does being an active member net you “10% off guitars, amps and gear,” but you’ll also get direct access to step-by-step learning tutorials from the pros (tablature included), quick riff lessons, and much more across just about every platform (iOS, Android, more).

More on Fender Play:

Fender Play — One of the best online guitar lessons programs…Save with a prepaid subscription…Online guitar lessons from the most trusted brand in music…Proven micro-learning strategy makes lessons easy to digest…“Quick wins” promote a feeling of accomplishment and motivation…An ever-growing library of songs and genres…Includes lessons for guitar and ukulele

